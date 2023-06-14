The Rajasthan government has suspended eight officials, including an IAS and an IPS officer, for allegedly assaulting hotel staff in Ajmer, police officials said here on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 2 a.m. on June 12 and the video went viral in few hours.

Soon after, the government suspended both the officers. While IAS Girdhar is commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority, Sushil Kumar Bishnoi is the IPS officer.

Others who faced suspension are: ASI Ruparam of Gegal police station, Constable Gautam, Mukesh Yadav, Constable Mukesh Jat of Tonk and Junior Assistant Hanuman Prasad of Tehsil in Tonk district, Tonk Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya.

The incident was reported in Hotel Makrana Raj located on the highway.

As per the complaint by hotel owner Mahendra Singh, some policemen, including the IPS officer and his friends, attacked the hotel staff with sticks. Both the officers were in an inebriated state during the fight, he alleged.

The state government has recently appointed IPS officer Sushil Bishnoi as the OSD of the newly-formed Gangapur district in the state.

Earlier, he was posted as Additional SP City Ajmer. On Sunday, he was given a farewell party at a city restaurant. After the party was over, he reached the hotel to have dinner with some friends well past midnight on June 11.

Hotel owner Singh alleged that Sushil Bishnoi, along with his four-five companions had come to the hotel in a private vehicle. He asked an employee sitting outside the hotel as to why he was sitting there. When he replied he was the hotel staff and was going to sleep. This infuriated Bishnoi and he slapped the employee.

Soon it led to fighting and abuse. The staff informed the owner about the incident who in turn complained to the police.

In his complaint, he alleged that at 2.30 a.m, IPS Sushil Kumar came to the hotel with other personnel. They went to the restroom and started fighting with the staff and attacked them with sticks, hockey sticks.

At 2.45 a.m, they left in a police jeep.

A case has been registered by the police against unknown people in the matter.

The assault was captured in the CCTV- a footage of which was also made available by hotel owner Mahendra Singh. In the CCTV, IPS Sushil Bishnoi could be seen fighting with a friend as well as the policemen in uniform.

On the instructions of DGP Umesh Mishra, ADG Vigilance Biju George Joseph has been handed over the investigation of the case.

Police sources said that IAS Girdhar and IPS Sushil Kumar Bishnoi may be arrested soon in the case.

A case had been registered against the unknown, but on the basis of CCTV footage, all the accused have been identified.

Eight of the accused, including the IAS-IPS, have been suspended.

