IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

Karachi, Sep 11 (IANS) A four-member team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit has completed its week-long audit inspection of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and are slated to leave on Friday night.

The foreign experts carried out an operational safety audit of different departments of the flag carrier, including its flight operation, ground handling, flight safety and security and engineering, Dawn news reported.

The operational safety audit is carried out every two years with the last exercise conducted in 2018.

On Monday, the team held a meeting and then visited the cargo area of the airport in Karachi.

They also sought the record of the engineering section of the PIA and other relevant documents for audit.

On Wednesday, the team inspected ground handling and technical ramp.

In addition, the experts inspected the engineering department on Thursday which will continue on Friday.

The experts will conclude their visit on Friday with a meeting with PIA Chief Executive Officer retired Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

–IANS

ksk/