I&B implements accessibility standards for disabled persons

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked private satellite news channels to telecast the programme on Independence Day celebrations via sign language interpreters.

The step has been taken by the ministry to boost the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the country.

Doordarshan has been carrying sign language interpretation of the address of the President of India on the eve of Independence Day and the Prime Minister’s address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day every year.

This year too, the President’s address and the entire function from Red Fort will be telecast live with sign language interpretation on DD Bharati channel.

The channels have been told that they may either make their own programme with sign language interpretation, or, if they wish, they may carry a bulletin prepared by DD News free of cost.

–IANS

sim/nn/arm