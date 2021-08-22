Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur will start off the ministry’s ‘Iconic Week’ celebration as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to launch a gamut of activities to celebrate AKAM from August 23 to 29 under its ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations.

The grand celebration will attract participation from across the country under the overall spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan’ and the objective is to showcase the journey of New India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters including the ‘Unsung Heroes’ of the freedom struggle through massive outreach activities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, “One of the key aspects of the synergistic celebration is 360 degree outreach through traditional means such as cultural programmes, nukkad natak and TV programmes as well as innovative means of digital/social media.

“Young patrons can also enjoy interactive activities, quizzes and competitions across social media platforms of the Ministry, along with audiovisual glimpses of the freedom struggle and the New India,” the ministry said.

The Iconic Week under the AKAM will be a grand celebration by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India.

All India Radio’s daily capsule “Azadi Ka Safar, Akashvani Ke Saath” will be reaching schools and colleges across India through collaborative efforts of Directorate of Information and Public Relations of various States and regional offices of the Ministry.

A series of special programmes to be launched by AIR Network include Dharohar (speeches of freedom leaders) and Nishaan (75 landmark sites to be showcased), Aparajita (Women leaders).

Doordarshan (DD) Network will be broadcasting sectoral programmes under ‘Naye Bharat Ka Naya Safar’ and ‘Journey of New India’ covering themes such as Diplomacy, Digital India, Legislative Reforms, etc. apart from ongoing daily special news capsules on Unsung heroes and Freedom Struggle.

The NFDC is also organising a film festival on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com screening a specially curated bouquet of films such as ‘Island City’ and ‘Crossing Bridges’.

To add to the fervour, a series of other online film festivals such as ‘[email protected]: Voyage of Progress’ and ‘[email protected]: Icons of India’ will be held from August 23 to 25 and August 26 to 28 respectively by the Films Division.

