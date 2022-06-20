Following the publication of the report on the final stage of Professor McLaren’s investigation into the International Boxing Association (IBA), the sport’s world governing body, has committed to acting on his findings and recommendations.

Professor McLaren was appointed in 2021 with a broad remit to investigate issues of historical mismanagement and corruption, together with widespread allegations of manipulated competition results.

As acknowledged by Professor McLaren in his report, many recommendations have already been implemented in recent months, especially with improvements to sporting integrity.

Meanwhile, IBA has also made progress in implementing comprehensive reforms in the areas of governance and finance. Beyond these measures, the IBA is continuing on its path of culture change, based on a clear vision that focuses on the importance of fair fights.

20220620-193202