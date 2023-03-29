SPORTSWORLD

IBA welcomes support from athletes, coaches in ‘fight to regain Olympic recognition’

NewsWire
0
0

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has welcomed the support of the sport’s athletes and coaches, who are gathering today in Lausanne to call for boxing to regain Olympic recognition.

“Two peaceful protests have been organised today by members of the boxing family who are desperate to see the sport secure its rightful place on the Olympic programme under the IBA. A large number of boxers and trainers are expected to gather in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne from 11:00-13:00 local time before a further rally outside the citys Olympic Museum from 14:00-16:00,” as per reports on Wednesday.

The IBA, which has not organised these protests, has nonetheless welcomed the active support of the sport’s participants in the fight to secure the future of boxing on the Olympic programme.

The IBA commented: “This is a powerful demonstration of the support for boxing at the Olympic Games, and we are grateful for the backing of our friends within the boxing community. The IBA is simply calling for an open and transparent discussion between the boxing community and the IOC.”

“As the lifeblood of the sport, we can collaborate to make our collective voice heard and ensure that boxing stays on the Olympic programme in order to celebrate the 120th anniversary of its participation at the Olympics Games in Paris next year.”

20230329-190407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finish matches in regulation time: Women’s hockey coach to Indian players

    Soha bags fourth title of the season at AITA women’s tennis...

    International hockey umpire Suresh Thakur dies of Covid

    Golfer Caroline Hedwall confirms participation at this year’s HWIO