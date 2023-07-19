The upcoming episode of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will show contestant Debparna Goswami doing a horror based performance, while dancing to ‘Pyar Ye Jaane Kaisa’. This will earn her great adulation from the judges, and particularly from Norwegian dance group Quickstyle who will call it the best horror act.

Executing a ‘scare-tastic’ performance of the song with her choreographer Pankaj Thapa, the duo’s act will impress everyone in the show and particularly Quickstyle who will quickly react to the dance saying, “This piece is definitely a masterpiece. And, to think that you are only 18 years old, and you can pull off every single move from beginning to end.”

They will further mention, “Every move that you did, gave our entire team goosebumps. This is unreal! Even though it was a scary concept, the rhythm was there. It was beautiful. I was grooving, but at the same time, I was scared. That was a new feeling for me! That was amazing!”

Suleman, Nasir and Oskar Vigren from the Quickstyle dance group will also join Debparna on stage as she will show them a particularly scary move of hers.

Left speechless by the act, the jury – Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Sonali Bendre will proceed to give them a standing ovation. Supremely impressed by Debparna, Geeta Kapoor will commend the young dancer by saying, “Debparna, challenger ho toh aisi ho, warna na ho!”

She will then add, “What a performance, what attitude, what a fine contortionist you are Debparna. You are so flexible, the way you use your flexibility is just wow. We learnt so much from you today. Everything that you have shown us on this stage today is unreal. I watch horror films despite being scared, and I think they must have spent so much to achieve that effect. Today, I got to see it live and in the finest possible way! God Bless You.”

The entire group will then compliment the act saying, “We have seen so many horror-shows while travelling around the world, but this is one hundred percent the best horror act that we’ve witnessed. This is really international, top level! Thank you, guys, so much for showing us this”.

Upping the stakes and intensity of the competition, now the contestants will be faced with the challenge of a ‘Guru Swap’, compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in the ‘Adla Badli’ special.

But that is not where the twist stops as the popular comic couple – Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, along with special guests Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan, will also be gracing the show to promote their new single, ‘Waah Sajna’.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

