The new episode of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will focus on a grand celebration of India’s rich diversity of festivals. The ‘Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar’ special episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah – the Judges of another reality show ‘India’s Got Talent Season 10’, and in the course of the episode, Shilpa Shetty will be seen recollecting the moment when Geeta Kapur tied her Rakhi.

The episode was marked by performance by contestant Samarpan Lama and his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja. The duo will be seen beautifully depicting the bond between a brother and sister, capturing the essence of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on the track ‘Kaise Hua’. Deeply moved by their performance, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur will talk about their friendship that transitioned into a sisterly bond on the show ‘Super Dancer’.

Shilpa Shetty shared: “Samarpan, you portrayed the essence of Raksha Bandhan exquisitely, and Bhawna, your choreography was truly impressive. It wasn’t just a dance; it was the essence of life, an emotion that is challenging to convey in a mere 2 or 3 minutes. But you did it beautifully, instilling that emotion within us. The contemporary piece was flawlessly executed, so fluid and captivating. Bravo, Samarpan! It’s not necessary for a sister to always tie Rakhi to a brother; even a brother can tie Rakhi to a sister, and you portrayed that so well.”

She further mentioned: “Though I don’t have a brother, Geeta and I have always been there for each other. Geeta tied a Rakhi for me on ‘Super Dancer’ and it is one of the most beautiful memories that I will cherish forever. For me, the significance of this festival has grown tremendously. I didn’t celebrate it much as we were just two sisters, but now, with my son and daughter, I celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Those who have brothers and sisters are truly fortunate.”

An emotional Geeta Kapur said: “Shilpa spoke the truth. You beautifully depicted this festival, incorporating the little details that resonate with those like Shilpa and me. Throughout my life, Raksha Bandhan has felt incomplete. However, when I joined ‘Super Dancer’, I not only found a brother in Paritosh Tripathi, but also a sister in Shilpa. A sister who is like a brother, always attentive and emotionally connected. When I’m feeling low, Shilpa senses it even when no one else does.”

“At times, when I’m at home, I receive a text from her asking if I’m okay, and that’s usually when something isn’t right with me. When Shilpa is reading something, she shares a quote that turns out to be exactly what I needed that day. There are countless instances like these. Shilpa, thank you for being a part of my life. Samarpan, with each passing episode, not only has your dancing matured, but so has your demeanour. Today, I witnessed a side of you I had never seen before. You are a remarkable actor, performer, and, of course, an outstanding dancer,” she added.

The special episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ will air on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

