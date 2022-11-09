Tech major IBM on Wednesday unveiled a new 433 qubit Quantum processor that has the potential to run complex quantum computations well beyond the computational capability of any typical computer.

Called ‘IBM Osprey,’ it has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor, more than tripling the 127 qubits on the IBM ‘Eagle’ processor unveiled in 2021.

The number of classical bits that would be necessary to represent a state on the ‘IBM Osprey’ processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe, the company said during the ‘IBM Quantum Summit 2022.’

“The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems,” said Dr Dario Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research.

“We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing,” Gil added.

Addressing noise in quantum computers continues to be an important factor in adoption of this technology.

To simplify this, IBM released a beta update to ‘Qiskit Runtime’, which now includes allowing a user to trade speed for reduced error count with a simple option in the API.

The company also updated the details of the new IBM Quantum System Two, a system designed to be modular and flexible, combining multiple processors into a single system with communication links.

This system is targeted to be online by the end of 2023 and will be a building block of quantum-centric supercomputing – the next wave in quantum computing.

“As we continue to increase the scale of quantum systems and make them simpler to use, we will continue to see adoption and growth of the quantum industry,” said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP of IBM Quantum.

