IBM ‘Watson Anywhere’ to help Indian firms scale AI on any Cloud

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Tech giant IBM on Tuesday announced new innovations to further advance its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven intelligent cognitive approach “Watson Anywhere” that will help Indian enterprises scale AI across any Cloud and wherever the data resides.

IBM also unveiled updates to key Watson tools and applications that are designed to give clients new capabilities and greater confidence in their AI projects.

“We have been collaborating with Indian organizations across sectors to help them fast track to Chapter 2 of their digital reinvention, which is characterized by AI being embedded everywhere in the business,” said Anil Bhasker, Business Unit Leader, Analytics Platform, IBM India/South Asia.

“With ‘Watson Anywhere’, organizations are able to innovate and scale AI on any cloud instead of being locked into a single vendor, thus enabling them to maximize the value delivered by AI,” Bhasker added.

With rising data privacy regulation and growing concern for bias detections in its AP platform OpenScale, IBM announced a new capability called “Drift Detection” which detects when and how far a model “drifts” from its original parameters.

When a user-defined drift threshold is exceeded, an alert is generated.

“Drift Detection not only provides greater information about the accuracy of models, but it simplifies, and hence, speeds model re-training,” the company said in a statement.

According to Rob Thomas, General Manager, IBM Data and AI, when the company introduced the ability to run Watson on any cloud, it opened up AI for clients in ways never imagined.

“Today, we pushed that even further adding even more capabilities to our Watson products running on Cloud Pak for Data,” he added.

IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a data platform that unifies and simplifies the collection, organization and analysis of data.

Companies like KPMG and Air France-KLM are leveraging Watson apps or building their own AI with Watson tools to facilitate their AI journeys, the company added.

–IANS

na/