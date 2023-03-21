Being a supportive brother to his actress sister, Ibrahim Ali Khan has cheered for Sara Ali Khan and said that he doesn’t doubt that her upcoming film ‘Gaslight’ will be ‘banging’.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures dressed in white. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Wearing White, Waiting for gaslight, Hope you’ll have a fright, But also a great night, So sit tight.”

Ibrahim took to the comment section and wrote in the same rhyming style as his sister: “It’ll be banging I don’t doubt that in the slight, I’ll miss you dear sister as I watch it in the night.”

“But then not long until I take my flight to come and give you a hug so tight.”

“And tell you how well you nailed gaslight.”

Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

‘Gaslight’ is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

20230321-113803