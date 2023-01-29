Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih won the presidential primary election of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), local media reported.

This is the first time in the country’s history that a sitting president contested in a primary for re-election, and Solih’s challenger was Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Solih’s victory on Saturday secured him the presidential ticket of the country’s ruling party.

Solih assumed the presidency in 2018 and the upcoming presidential election will take place in September this year.

Solih has said the MDP would collaborate with other parties to continue the MDP’s rule, according to local media.

