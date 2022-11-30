SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Ibrahim Zadran smashes 162 to become Afghanistan’s highest individual scorer in ODI cricket

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed a fantastic century (162) in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka to become the highest individual scorer from his country in the 50 over format, here on Wednesday.

Zadran’s epic knock of 162 came off a mere 138 balls and included 15 fours and four sixes. The opener completed his hundred in the 39th over, getting to it off 100 balls before smashing 58 runs off his next 38 balls to take his team to 313.

The opener broke the record for the highest individual score by an Afghanistan player in ODIs, beating Mohammad Shahzad’s unbeaten 131 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Zadran already has three hundreds in just eight ODI innings, and is Afghanistan’s joint-third-highest century-maker in this format. The 20-year old has already racked up 433 runs in 8 ODIs, averaging 61.85 with the bat and converting each of his fifty-plus scores into hundreds. He now has hundreds in three of his last five ODIs.

Afghanistan had already booked their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India with the win in the first ODI of this series.

