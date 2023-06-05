SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

NewsWire
0
0

Emotions ran high at the San Siro when Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also known as Ibra, announced his retirement after AC Milan’s final match of the 2022-2023 season.

Ibrahimovic, set to turn 42 in October, decided to depart Milan as his contract drew to a close. Before the kick-off of Sunday’s game, the fans in the stands energetically chanted his name and displayed a banner reading “Godbye,” a sight that brought Ibra to tears, reports Xinhua.

The Swedish veteran player, whose previous teams include Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, began his second spell at Milanello in January 2020, making substantial impacts both on and off the pitch.

However, injuries beset the striker and limited him to just four appearances this season, during which he mostly made cameo appearances and scored only one goal.

Ibra announced his decision during the post-game ceremony, stating: “It’s time to say goodbye to football, but not to you. There are too many emotions for me, Forza Milan and goodbye.”

Known as a consistent trophy collector, Ibra amassed more than 30 trophies over his 24-year professional career. He made over 900 appearances at both the national and club levels and scored more than 500 goals.

20230605-100404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bundesliga: Tuchel in best mood despite only supervising a small training...

    FIFA World Cup song shows Nora Fatehi singing in Hindi

    Nepal friendlies good preparation for SAFF Championship: Stimac

    El Gran Derbi of Seville: A duel for the city and...