The Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies (CVPS) at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) organised the 11th International Conference on Victim Assistance at O.P. Jindal Global University campus in Sonipat, Haryana.

The conference aimed to nurture critical thinking in the field and encourage a network of victimologists around the world to come together to deliberate on issues of concern in the discipline from an interdisciplinary perspective. More than 200 professionals, researchers, academicians, practitioners and young scholars from five continents participated in the conference.

These sessions during the conference provided hands-on and applied knowledge on victim assistance practices to conference participants utilised by field professional themselves.

The three-day conference began with a pre-conference workshop that included sessions conducted by professionals from the field of Criminology, Victimology, Psychology, Social Work, Behavioural Sciences and various other allied disciplines.

C. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, presented the inaugural address during the conference, whereas Prof. of eminence Sanjeev P. Sahni, Founder and Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences presented the welcome address.

“Through such initiatives we envision an interdisciplinary platform to disseminate, exchange and generate knowledge through engagement of a wide variety of government officials, lawyers, judges, medical professionals, policymakers, psychologists, criminologists, victimologists, anthropologists, and students around the world,” Sanjeev P. Sahni, Founder and Principal Director at JIBS told reporters here.

The three-day conference in its 11th edition deliberated on the multiple issues around victims assistance which included prevention of victimisation and victim support, human trafficking and victims of exploitation, victim justice and victim assistance services, victimisation of women and children as victims, and restorative justice for environmental crimes and crimes against animals.

The conference saw participation of leading victimologists from across the globe which included Robert Peacock, Immediate Past President of the World Society of Victimology, delivering keynote address on “Advancing Research Methods in Victimology”; Dick Daniel T. Andzenge, Professor, School of Public Affairs St. Cloud State University, discussing “Online Space, Media and Victimization”; Michael O’Connell, Immediate Past Secretary General, World Society of Victimology, sharing “Best Practices in Prevention of Victimisation and Victim Support”; Gemma Maria Varona Martinez, Executive Committee Member, World Society of Victimology, delivering valedictory address on “Restorative Justice for Environmental Crimes and Crimes against Animals: Designing Prevention, Intervention and Reparation Programs within a Globalised Framework”.

During the conference more than 28 papers were presented by eminent behavioural scientists, victimologists and scholars from across the globe. The conference is part of JIBS’ initiative to expand and strengthen interdisciplinary and collaborative research initiatives in the field of victimology and other allied sciences of behaviourial sciences.

JIBS is a value-based research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the prestigious Academic Council on the UN System, dedicated to understanding, developing and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research and learning related to behavioural sciences.

