The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Harvard Business School, the US, announced on Tuesday that both the institutes will be working together.

They said that the initiative has been taken to develop a customised executive educational programme for CA institute members.

Besides, the ICAI will also reach out to as many as 48 countries for the ICAI revised international curriculum.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the US scheduled from June 21 and 24.

“We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Harvard Business School. The institute has also sent the MoU to the Union Cabinet for final approval. After we get a nod from the government, we will sign the MoU,” ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati told IANS.

Talati said that the ICAI has already signed an MoU with several nations, including Nepal, Oman, Kenya, Tanzania, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, the UAE, Afghanistan, Russia, Poland, Nigeria and Maldives.

On the issue of revised curriculum, Talati said that presently the ICAI is working on revising the scheme of education and training in alignment with the International Education Standards (IES), National Education Policy 2020 and global requirements.

“The new scheme of education and training will be for all CA aspirants from across the globe. ICAI will be reaching out to as many as 48 countries for the ICAI international curriculum,” Talati said.

He said that the curriculum of the chartered accountancy course is designed, developed and updated from time to time so that the members of the profession can become the valued trustees of world-class financial competence, good governance and competitiveness.

Both the institutions have planned to design a specific module for CAs. Through this international initiative, there will also be a specific programme for Indian CAs. The programme will be available for four weeks.

“The newly-designed programme will have multiple options for the learners. It will be available in residential, virtual and hybrid modes. However, it will be finalised only after the approval of the Union Cabinet,” the ICAI said.

