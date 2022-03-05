iCan School Challenge: Jamnabai Narsee School wins inaugural edition

One of Mumbai’s oldest school — Jamnabai Narsee School — won the inaugural ‘#iCan School Challenge’ organised by the Adani Group to find ideas to strengthen the fight against climate change.

The national level competition saw ideas pitched by nearly 240 schools from across the country.

The school pitched the idea of ‘House-Hold Inventory Management system’ built on the ‘MIT App Inventor’ platform aimed to minimise waste generation and global greenhouse gas emissions.

The idea won Jamnabai Narsee School the top prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Besides, Pawar Public School, Bhandup and Anjuman-I-Islam’s Mustafa Fakih Urdu High School emerged as the second and third in the national competition, which was judged by an eminent panel comprising UN Champions of Earth Awardee Adv Afroz Shah, Mission Green Mumbai Founder and Water Hero 2019 Awardee Subhajit Mukherjee, and Adani Group Head of Sustainability & Climate Change Prof Arun Sharma.

Notably, IIT Mumbai alumni helped to shortlist 50 ideas for the ‘Grand Finale’ from the hundreds of entries sent in by schools from across the country.

“The biggest battles against the global climate crisis will be fought in the future,” said Prof Arun Sharma, Head Sustainability and Climate Change, Adani Group.

“Today’s children will be the generation that will lead and fight those battles. We are delighted to spearhead national initiatives like the ‘#iCan School Challenge’. I believe such competitions will encourage our young change agents to think deeply about how best they can secure their future and that of the nation.”

The competition saw a range of ideas such as Virtual Operating Systems for Energy Efficiency, Multi-purpose Ecobricks and a ‘Vertical Farming’ solution that captures the essence of efficient space utilisation and availability of fresh produce through the year.

Interestingly, the competition even included an idea for ‘Edible Cutlery’ to reduce waste creation for sustainable environmental practices.

