The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that nine out of 15 match officials will be present for the warm-up matches and group stage of the inaugural Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

It makes the tournament, starting from January 14, have the highest number of female match officials to be appointed for an ICC event. In all, 12 umpires and three match referees will officiate in the tournament, which will be played across four venues in the two host cities: Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Former Sri Lanka women’s team captain, Vanessa de Silva leads the ICC International Panel of Match Referees which includes former Bangladesh international cricketer Neeyamur Rashid and Zimbabwe’s Owen Chirombe.

The tournament will also see four members of the ICC International Panel of Umpires – Wayne Knights, Ahmad Pakteen, Virender Sharma and Shahid Saikat officiate in different matches.

Members of the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires who will officiate include former Sri Lanka woman batter Dedunu de Silva, Kerrin Klaaste, Maria Abbott, Sarah Bartlett, Jasmine Naeem, Lisa McCabe, Sarah Dembanevana and Candace la Borde.

“We are pleased to announce the match officials who will be officiating the historic ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. We are delighted that this group of officials reflects the work we have been putting in to advance women in our sport as part of the ICC’s global development strategy.”

“Every appointed official has steadily made a good name for themselves in the cricket ecosystem and we look forward to watching them as they play their part in the history that will be made in South Africa. We wish them the best of luck and know that they will do an excellent job,” said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, in an official release.

The appointments for the tournament semifinals and final will be made at the end of the League phase. In the 16-team tournament divided into four groups, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

Match Officials for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Match Referees: Vanessa de Silva, Neeyamur Rashid, Owen Chirombe.

Umpires: Sarah Bartlett, Jasmine Naeem, Lisa McCabe, Kerrin Klaaste, Maria Abbott, Sarah Dembanevana, Dedunu de Silva, Candace la Borde, Wayne Knights, Ahmad Pakteen, Virender Sharma, Shahid Saikat.

20230105-121003