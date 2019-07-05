ICC appoints officials for World Cup semis

London, July 7 (IANS) The ICC on Sunday appointed the officials for the knockout stages of the ongoing World Cup.

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires during the first semifinal between India and New Zealand to be played on Tuesday at the Old Trafford, while Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday, the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

