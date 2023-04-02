The International Cricket Council on Sunday celebrated the 12th anniversary of India’s triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011, by revealing the brand identity of the 2023 edition with fan emotion sitting at the heart of it.

With six months to go until the start of the next edition of the most prestigious event in the one-day game where 10 teams will play 48 matches, the brand for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever has been developed with the ‘Navarasa’, the nine emotions audiences experience during a performance, at the centre.

The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match, the ICC informed in a release on Sunday.

In addition, to celebrate the 12-year milestone in a special event in Chennai this afternoon, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting former India captain M.S Dhoni his Navarasa-themed ‘glory’ Digital Collectible.

The six that Dhoni struck to seal India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup will not only be gifted to the former India captain as one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history but will soon also be available for fans to purchase on crictos.com.

The rich history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup will induce so many emotions from fans all around the world. The nine emotions in the CWC23 Navarasa are joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion which perfectly represent the reactions that a Men’s Cricket World Cup evokes, the statement said.

To showcase the Navarasa, the ICC has produced and released a bespoke vignette voiced by legendary Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The ICC digital channels will release a new iconic cricketing moment every week from now relating to the remaining eight emotions in anticipation of the global showpiece later this year.

“We are delighted to reveal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 brand, showcasing the raw emotion and enjoyment that cricket brings to fans across the world through the Navarasa. We have an exciting six months ahead of us as we build up to deliver the biggest Cricket World Cup ever,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said they are looking forward to

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. Today marks the 12th anniversary of India’s famous win in the 2011 edition and the long-lasting impact it had on the country. We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle,” BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah said.

India men’s captain, Rohit Sharma said just like Dhoni’s team, he and his boys are looking forward to capitalising on home conditions when the 50-over World Cup is held in October-November.

“With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build, playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start. The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by ICC.

