The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday condoled the death of former BCCI secretary and ICC director Amitabh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary died of a heart attack in Ranchi on Tuesday morning. He was 62.

“It is sad to hear of the passing of Amitabh Chaudhary. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my deepest condolences to our colleagues at the BCCI as well as his family and friends,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a release.

Choudhary was BCCI’s acting secretary when the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators oversaw the functioning of the board from early 2017 to October 2019. He entered cricket administration in 2004, and served as the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president for over a decade.

He was first appointed as team manager of the Indian team in 2005. The veteran administrator also served as BCCI’s joint-secretary from 2013 to 2015 during Anurag Thakur’s reign as BCCI president.

In subsequent years, Choudhary rose to become an important member of several BCCI committees, as a representative of East Zone. It was during his stint as president that JSCA constructed the state-of-the-art stadium in Ranchi, which hosted its first international fixture in January 2013, an ODI between India and England.

20220817-165404