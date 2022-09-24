SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ICC congratulates Jhulan Goswami on an excellent career

NewsWire
0
0

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday congratulated veteran India, fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami for an exceptional international career that saw her finish as the world’s most successful bowler in Women’s ODIs.

The 39-year-old pacer, who retired from international cricket on Saturday after the Women’s Championship series against England, played in five ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups including in 2005 and 2017, when India made the finals. Goswami also turned out in five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami’s longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game.

“Jhulan has had an incredible career over two decades, enjoying great success across formats. For a fast bowler to continue for so long is amazing and it is no wonder that she leads the list of wicket-takers in Women’s ODIs,” said Allardice.

“Jhulan’s career span included a crucial period of growth for women’s cricket and her presence helped raise the profile of the game. I am sure many young boys and girls in not just India but around the world would have been inspired by her over the years. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Jhulan for a wonderful career,” he added.

Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.

20220924-233405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wickets of Rohit, Pollard were most special: Mishra

    T20 World Cup: We see it as another game, says NZ’s...

    SA head coach Boucher’s disciplinary hearing postponed till May 16

    IPL 2022: Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for breaching code of...