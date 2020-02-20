ICC latches on to Trump mispronouncing Sachin’s name

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump was on Monday trolled by International Cricket Council (ICC) after he pronounced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s name incorrectly during his speech here.

“This is the country, where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players such from Soochin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli,” Trump said, sending social media into a tizzy.

The ICC, the governing body of the sport in the world, took to Twitter to post a video “changing” Sachin’s name to “Soochin Tendulkar” on their website, captioning the tongue-in-cheek post “Sach- Such- Satch- Sutch- Sooch- Anyone know?”

In the 15-second video clip, ICC is seen changing Sachin Tendulkar’s name in the personal information section to Soo-chin and then saving the changes.

Trump, meanwhile, announced that India and the US are in discussion for a “fantastic” trade agreement. Terming that the proposed agreement will be among the biggest ever made, he said “Over the course of my visit, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I will also discuss our efforts to expand the economic ties between our two countries.”

The US President said that commerce between the two nations has increased “by more than 40 per cent”.

