ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Emirates Cricket Board announce UAE squad; C.P. Rizwaan named captain

Leg-spinner turned batter C.P. Rizwaan will lead the 15-member UAE team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Australia, the Emirates Cricket Board announced here on Saturday.

Vriitya Aravind will be his deputy in the mega sporting spectacle, scheduled to take place from October 16-November 13.

The selection committee chairman, Dr. Tayeb Kamali, said, “Qualifying to play against top national teams of the world at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup marks a milestone with UAE Cricket’s growing strengths in the T20 format. We extend our deep appreciation to all who have invested their time and efforts as we arrive at this unique moment in Emirates Cricket’s history.”

“We wish our team the very best as they continue to make their mark on international cricket at the ICC T20 World Cup.”

While a number of players have been rested for this tour, Robin Singh, Director of Cricket and National Teams’ Head Coach, is buoyed by the inclusion of a number of the country’s young talent that have proven their worth to wear the country’s flag.

“This team has a solid representation of experience and youth. It must be emphasized that UAE Cricket’s youth have continued to show their worth at various successful ICC and Asian Cricket (age-group) campaigns, and, it is their time to showcase these proven talents to the cricketing world alongside those (selected) experienced players.”

“To represent your country is of great pride and our (coaching) team has complete belief in the maturity and skills of this group of players, and we expect them to surprise a few teams with their performances.”

In continuing their preparations and before leaving for Australia, in early October, the UAE will play Bangladesh Cricket in a 2-match T20I series, at Dubai Sports City’s Dubai International Stadium on September 25 and September 27.

UAE’s ICC T20 World Cup Squad is; C.P. Rizwaan (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Vice Captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Aayan Khan.

Reserves; Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

20220917-190203

