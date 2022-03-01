ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet rises one spot to 20th; Deepti 12th among bowlers

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur has gained a spot and risen to No.20 in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for batters released on Tuesday after scoring a 66-ball 63 in the fifth and final ODI to roar back into form. Her knock helped India win the final ODI by six wickets.

Top India batters Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana continue to be in the Top-10 among batters, holding on to the No. 2 and No.8 spots respectively in the latest rankings led by Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

Among ODI bowlers, India pacer Jhulan Goswami is holding firm at No.4 with Australia’s Jess Jonassen leading the table. Deepti Sharma also saw her position rise in the bowling charts, gaining one spot up to No.12. She returned with figures of 1/49 in four overs and 2/42 in 10 overs in the fourth and fifth ODIs, respectively. She only scored 9 runs in the fourth ODI and did not bat in the fifth match, which saw her lose one spot in the all-rounders’ rankings, down to No.5.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s star all-rounder Amelia Kerr continued her rise in the rankings. The 21-year-old Amelia starred in New Zealand’s 4-1 ODI series victory at home against India, which has seen her rise to No. 4 in the all-rounders’ ranking.

Kerr did very well in the final two ODIs of the five-match series against India. In the fourth ODI, which was reduced to a 20-over contest, Kerr scored an unbeaten 68 in only 33 deliveries. In the fifth and final ODI, Kerr scored 68 in 75 balls. Her exploits with the bat have seen her jump five spots to No.17 in the rankings chart for batters.

Kerr also contributed with a few handy overs in the final two matches. In the fourth match, she returned with figures of 3/30 in 3.5 overs as New Zealand successfully defended a score of 191. In the fifth and final ODI, she registered figures of 1/55 in her 10 overs. This has seen her rankings rise to No.17 among bowlers.

Kerr’s form will undoubtedly aid New Zealand, as the hosts aim to clinch their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, beginning March 4.

In other big movements, New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite dropped four places to No.7 among batters. She scored a 16-ball 32 in the fourth ODI and 21-ball 12 in the fifth and final contest.

20220301-151604