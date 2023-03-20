SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ICC releases schedule for Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifier playoffs in Namibia

Namibia take on the United States as six teams will compete in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff from March 26-April 5, the event that is two steps away from the mega event to be held in October-November 2023.

The Playoff stage is to be played in a round-robin format with the top two teams progressing to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July. The schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff has been released on, following the confirmation of all six teams that will feature at the event set to be held in Namibia from March 26-April 5.

The road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is heating up as hosts Namibia will be joined by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey in a round-robin format where the top two teams will earn a place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will be hosted in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9.

The Playoff, which is two steps away from the World Cup, features the teams placed in the bottom four places of the Men’s CWC League 2 and the top spots in the CWC Challenge League A and B respectively after four years of hard-fought competition and is the final opportunity at booking a place in the Zimbabwe Qualifier.

The event will be hosted across two venues, the Wanderers Cricket Ground and the United Cricket Club Ground, both in Windhoek, with all matches commencing at 09h30 local time.

Hosts Namibia, who were pipped by Nepal for an automatic ticket to Zimbabwe in League 2, will open the event on Sunday (March 26) at the Wanderers Cricket Club against the United States.

The UAE and PNG will face off in their first fixture on March 27, while the two teams promoted from the Challenge League, Canada and Jersey, will begin their campaigns on the same day.

All matches will be live-streamed on Fancode.com in the Indian subcontinent and on ICC.tv across the rest of the world.

THE FIXTURES:

March 26: Namibia v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground

March 27: UAE v PNG, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Jersey v Canada, United Cricket Club Ground

March 29: Canada v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Namibia, United Cricket Club Ground

March 30: Namibia v Jersey, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground

April 1: UAE v Canada, Wanderers Cricket Ground; PNG v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground

April 2: PNG v USA, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Namibia v UAE, United Cricket Club Ground

April 4: Canada v Namibia, Wanderers Cricket Ground; USA v Jersey, United Cricket Club Ground

April 5: Jersey v UAE, Wanderers Cricket Ground; Canada v PNG, United Cricket Club Ground.

