India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the top 10 in the latest ICC Men’s Test batting rankings, released on Wednesday, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his maiden appearance after a stunning century on debut.

Rohit and Jaiswal played pivotal roles in India’s comprehensive victory over the West Indies with superb centuries in the opening Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series in Dominica.

The 36-year old Rohit played a 103 run-knock which helped India captain rise three places and re-enter the top 10 once again, to be rated slightly ahead of compatriot Rishabh Pant (11th) and former skipper Virat Kohli (14th) as the highest-ranked Indian batter.

On the other hand, Jaiswal entered the batting rankings in 73rd place following his magnificent innings of 171 from 387 deliveries against the West Indies in what was his first Test for his country.

The 21-year-old registered the third-highest score as an India opener on debut and the highest away from home to be adjudged the Player of the Match in his maiden Test appearance.

In the bowling chart, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his lead at the top following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies. The impressive bowling performance saw Ashwin improve a total of 24 rating points, taking a 56-point lead over Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place.

Fellow India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed five wickets rose three places to seventh overall on the bowler rankings.

Meanwhile, the completion of Bangladesh’s home series against Afghanistan led to some movement on the latest T20I rankings with star spinner Rashid Khan extending his lead at the top of the list for bowlers despite the fact the right-armer took just one wicket during the two-match series.

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan climbed eight places on the T20I bowler rankings to equal 16th with Pakistan pacer Shaeen Afridi and fellow left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed rising 17 spots to equal 33rd following their impressive displays with the ball.

Stand-in skipper Litton Das rose three places to equal 18th on the batters list, after he scored a total of 53 runs for Bangladesh across the two matches.

2023071941852