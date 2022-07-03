The qualification for the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next year, started on Sunday with Indonesia defeating Papua New Guinea by 37 runs in the first of three matches as qualifying events return to the East Asia Pacific region for the first time since 2019.

Indonesia and Papua New Guinea will play the best of three matches in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali from 3 to 5 July to see which team secures their region’s World Cup spot.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United States of America, West Indies, Zimbabwe and most recently United Arab Emirates who qualified from the Asia event last month are the 13 confirmed teams for the inaugural event.The remaining teams are to be decided through the global qualification pathway.

In addition to the on-field action, the first-ever 100 percent Cricket ICC Tutor Workshop involving all females will take place from July 5-7. The Workshop aims to support Associate Members to develop their own trained workforce who are equipped and accredited to deliver the ICC Level 1 Coaching Course.

Educators and Tutors from the ICC, Australian Cricket, New Zealand Cricket, and Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) will come together to train female Tutors from across Indonesia.

“We are looking forward to the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier which not only represents an opportunity for these talented youngsters to play for their country in a World Cup Qualifier, but also celebrate the return of ICC qualifying events to the region,” said EAP Acting Regional Development Manager Rob Gomm.

“Running the first-ever 100 per cent Cricket ICC Tutor Workshop which aims to develop a trained workforce in Associate Members, shows our commitment to both the women’s game as well as building stronger partnerships across all ICC Members in the region.

I would like to thank PCI for showing the vision and drive to host these events and wish both teams the very best in the Qualifier,” he added.

General Manager of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia Fiermansyah Afie said: “We are excited to host this tournament in Bali as it shows our supporters and stakeholders what we’re all about – using cricket as a sport to unite the country through international success and generating national pride.

