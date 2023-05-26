SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

ICC World Test Championship winner to take home a purse of $1.6 million

NewsWire
0
0

With India and Australia set to face off in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 next month, the International Cricket Council on Friday announced that the winner of the competition will take home a winners’ prize fund $1.6 million (approx 13.21 crore).

The ICC informed on Friday that the big prize money will be the major incentive for both teams other than the crowning glory in the longest format of the game. The losing finalists will pocket $800,000 (Rs 6.50 crore). The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June with 12 June as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship — ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 — a total purse of $3.8 million, the ICC informed on Friday.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side was rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine participants of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table and will gain a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.

20230526-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T10 League: Team Abu Dhabi beat Bangla Tigers, to face Delhi...

    Lucknow IPL team debuts on Twitter, asks fans for a good...

    Mithali set to become 1st after Tendulkar to play 22 years...

    Vasoo Paranjpe, mentor to India’s cricketing greats, passes away