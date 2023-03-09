New Delhi, March 9 ( The Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) will exhibit the ethos and essence of democracy to as many as 39 young leaders from eight countries under its ‘Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme’.

As part of its insightful initiative to groom the future leadership in the new emerging world, the ICCR is showcasing the 75-year-long democratic journey of India to these young delegates from Chile, Ecuador, Nigeria, Switzerland, Kenya, Mexico, Suriname and New Zealand in its ten-day programme till March 15.

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the ICCR has so far hosted seven batches of Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme for 158 young leaders from 43 democratic countries who have been demonstrated the prominent tourist places and cultural heritage of various states in India.

The Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme celebrates 75 years of Indian independence with 75 democracies across the world with a view to displaying India’s contributions in addressing global issues and its egalitarian worldview within the confines of democratic spirits.

These young delegates are from the ruling, opposition or other key parties, budding entrepreneurs, and rising leaders in their respective countries.

The ICCR said the main aim behind the Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme was to acquaint these young leaders with India’s culture, heritage, development and the ‘idea of India’.

On Wednesday, these delegates experienced the soul and spirit of Holi, the most colourful festival of India.

They will be interacting with the Assam Chief Minister and visit various places. Besides several significant locations in Assam and Meghalaya, these delegates will also be visiting Parliament, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi and Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Agra.

The ICCR will also evince the resilience of democracy in India and the spirit of its citizens who have, despite all hardships as a developing nation, imbibed the democratic spirit.

This programme includes meetings with institutions, think-tank cultural groups, research forums, NGOs, and other relevant stakeholders. They will interact with young leaders, senior ministers and bureaucrats, academia, civil society, and other stakeholders.

These young leaders will be visiting local government institutions, meeting senior leadership of state governments, and interacting with scientists, engineers, and professors.

According to the ICCR, the Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme is a means to greater collaboration among democracies of the world and will establish India’s already well-known credentials as the largest democracy in the world.

