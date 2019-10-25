ICCR to hold international youth seminar on Sikhism

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) In a bid to spread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will organise an international youth seminar on teachings of the first Sikh guru and Sikhism on November 6.

Addressing a press conference here, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the ICCR is planning to hold an international youth seminar to spread his teachings and Sikhism’s contribution in universal well being.”

He said the seminar will be organised on November 6 at the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra where about 35-40 international Sikh youth from US, UK, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, Singapore and South Africa will participate.

Sahasrabuddhe said that besides the foreign Sikh youths, about 20 Indian Sikh youths will also participate in the seminar.

He said the ICCR has written to the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University to send their students to participate in the international seminar.

Sahasrabuddhe said that the foreign Sikh youths will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind before leaving for the three day ‘Takhat Darshan’ from November 7-9.

“The foreign Sikh youths will meet the President on November 6 and then leave for the three-day Takhat Darshan of Patna Sahib, Golden Temple in Amritsar and Hazur Saheb in Maharashtra’s Nanded,” he said.

Sahasrabuddhe pointed out that the seminar will focus on spiritual traditions in Sikhism, the idea of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, Sikhism and its historic role in protecting the idea of India and its culture of service to humanity.

He said that a six-member committee has been formed under his chairmanship comprising Manjit Singh Rai, Member of the National Commission for Minorities, Kamal Soi, Member of the National Road Safety Council, Sukhpreet Kaur, BJP’s national secretary for women’s wing, and others.

Sahasrabuddhe said that the foreign Sikh youths will spend an entire day visiting the historic shrines related to Guru Nanak Dev in Bihar’s Patna, Punjab’s Amritsar and Maharashtra’s Nanded.

–IANS

aks/kr