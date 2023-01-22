As part of its programme to invest in the productive leadership of the future across the globe, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) would acquaint young and emerging leaders of seven nations with India’s successful democratic traditions and functioning, cultural heritage, and development initiatives.

Under its ‘Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme’, the ICCR would showcase the ethos of democracy and its 75 years of journey to 29 youthful delegates from Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan and Lithuania till January 31.

The programme celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with 75 democracies across the world with a view to exhibiting India’s contributions in addressing global issues and its egalitarian worldview within the confines of democratic bandwidth.

The ICCR said these young delegates are from the ruling, opposition or other key parties, budding entrepreneurs, and rising leaders in their respective countries. This initiative aims at taking a lead role in terms of the geopolitics of democracies and manifesting the idea of India.

To begin with, the young leaders of these countries will be part of India’s Republic Day Parade here. Later, they will be interacting with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxsena and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Further, these delegates will be visiting Parliament to witness a Parliament session, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, Sarnath, Banaras Hindu University, Shri Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Dashaswamedh Ghat to watch Ganga Aarti ceremony, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Election Commission of India and Akshardham temple among others, the ICCR stated.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the ICCR has so far hosted six batches for 131 young leaders from 36 democratic countries.

This programme includes meetings with institutions, think-tank cultural groups, research forums, NGOs, and other relevant stakeholders. They will interact with young leaders, senior ministers and bureaucrats, academia, civil society, and other stakeholders.

When in India, these young leaders get to visit local government institutions, meet senior leadership of state governments, and interact with scientists, engineers, and professors, the ICCR added.

The ICCR noted that the programme is a means to greater collaboration among democracies of the world and will establish India’s already well-known credentials as the largest democracy in the world. It will showcase the resilience of democracy in India and the spirit of its citizens who have, despite all hardships as a developing nation, imbibed the democratic spirit.

The ICCR hoped that its programme would form a network of democratic individuals who will take forward the prospects of democracy to all counties of the world.

