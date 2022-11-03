The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with consumer electronics brand boAt as an industry partner for the Centre of Excellence (CoE) based on Li-ion products (post cell) at CDAC, Noida.

The move, said the ICEA, will boost the growth of the electronics industry by actively working with key stakeholders (including the central and state governments) to create a robust electronics industry with global acclaim and create an innovative market environment for the country.

“This CoE is expected to further add an additional Rs 40,000-50,000 crore to the Indian economy by 2025. A CoE for mobile add-on products (bluetooth speaker, power bank, power adaptors and related portfolio based on Li-ion power) was proposed by ICEA, which is set up and functional at CDAC Noida, in collaboration with the IT Ministry (MeitY) and the UP government,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman ICEA.

The National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) has prioritised the electronics hardware manufacturing sector.

The total electronics manufacturing envisioning 2025-26 is $300 billion and mobile handset manufacturing has been given a target of $180 billion, out of which $55 billion is for exports and $125 billion for domestic market consumption.

“This CoE aims to set up a design hub for MSMEs and other Indian mobile handset and accessories eco-system products,” said Ramashish Ray, CEO, Centre of Excellence.

The CoE is proposed for three years where products including neckbands, bluetooth speakers, power banks, power adapters, etc. would be designed by boAt and other industry R&D partners.

“boAt will provide technical and product mentoring as well as expert advice on products based on Li-ion cells. This will be a small, yet significant step in nurturing future national champions”, said Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Imagine Marketing Limited (parent company of boAt).

The ICEA said it will ensure the support and participation of component and sub-assembly manufacturers in the CoE.

