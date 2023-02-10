The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UP government to facilitate investments as the electronics manufacturing and skill hub to cater to domestic demand and exports.

The government has set a target to achieve $300 billion of electronics manufacturing by 2025-26, out of which $75-100 billion of electronics manufacturing is expected from Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh already has more than 60 per cent of total manufacturing units of mobile phones and components. We are confident that with strategic outreach and support, UP can witness accelerated investments and growth of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) units,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

“Uttar Pradesh has to grow secularly in all verticals and eclipse Shenzhen in China as the global electronics manufacturing hub, Mohindroo added.

The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020 is targeting investments of Rs 40,000 crore and creating 4 lakh employment opportunities within the state by 2025.

“The state will need to gear up to become globally competitive in terms of infrastructure, ease of doing business, quality and cost of power, among other things. The amended Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy is a step in the right direction,” Said Mohindroo.

UP is the largest exporter of consumer electronics in India with more than 196 ESDM companies and 55 per cent of India’s total mobile component manufacturing units operating in the state.

This has resulted in approximately 60 per cent of the total mobiles manufactured in the country coming from the state.

“The state is working towards becoming a powerhouse of IT and electronics. Our partnership with ICEA will further bolster our efforts,” said Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary-IT and Electronics, state government.

