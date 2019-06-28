Iceland Cricket offers Rayudu permanent residency post WC snub

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu was left disappointed after he was not included in the 15-member Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

Rayudu, who criticised the selectors for not picking him in India’s World Cup squad, was not called up even following injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal selected instead of him.

And now, Iceland Cricket has offered Rayudu permanent residency in their country so that he can play for them after being rejected time and again by Team India.

On Tuesday, Iceland Cricket put out a tongue-in-cheek tweet about how Mayank, who is the latest member to join the Indian team in England, has only three professional wickets at 72.33 and that Rayudu could play for them instead.

Iceland Cricket also tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if the Indian batter intended to take them up on their offer.

“Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Ambati Rayudu can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things,” tweeted Iceland Cricket.

A lot of questions have been raised over the performance of the Indian middle-order, especially their intent in the last 15 overs of the game where the Indian batters have just not been able to collect as many runs in the ongoing tournament. M.S. Dhoni has been criticised the most, both by fans and former cricketers, and there have been questions raised over his capability to hit the ball and his intent of taking the game deep.

–IANS

aak/in