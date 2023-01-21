The Indian Coast Guard conducted a one-week operations, and search and rescue course at Mumbai’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre between January 16-21.

The course was conducted under the aegis of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) for officers and sailors of maritime security agencies from six ‘friendly’ countries – Bangladesh, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Myanmar and Maldives. A total of 22 trainees (10 officers and 12 sailors) participated in the specialised training.

Officials said that the course is modelled and designed in consonance with the best international practices primarily envisaging the Legal background domain of Maritime Search and Rescue, Planning and Coordination, Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, Lectures on Harmonisation of Aeronautical and Maritime SAR, satellite-aided SAR operations and case studies on maritime SAR incidents amongst others.

The training also included lectures by visiting faculties from Indian National Mission Control Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, Airports Authority of India, Indian Centre for Ocean Information Services and subject matter experts from the ICG.

Apart from classroom instructions, the course also included training visits and on-job training at the MRCC, Directorate General Shipping Communication Centre, and Mumbai airport air traffic control (ATC).

The course was inaugurated by Commander Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector General M.V. Badkar.

20230122-000803