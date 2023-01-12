Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship ‘Kamla Devi’, the fifth in series of five fast patrol vessels, was commissioned in Kolkata on Thursday.

The ship was commissioned by ICG Director General V.S. Pathania.

The event was graced by various military and civil dignitaries of the Central and state government.

ICGS Kamla Devi is 48.9 meters long and 7.5 meters wide with a displacement of 308 tonnes.

The ship is capable of achieving maximum speed of 34 knots, powered with MTU 4000 Series Engines and propelled by three 71S type III Kamewa waterjet of Rolls Royce.

The ship has beem built indigenously by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship is capable of undertaking multi-faceted tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search & rescue and medical evacuation.

The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art technology, navigation & communication equipment, sensors and machinery. The ship is also equipped with 30 mm 2A42 Medak gun and 12.7 mm SRCG (stabilised remote controlled gun) for enhancing the fighting efficiency of the ship.

ICG ship Kamla Devi has been named in honour of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay, an esteemed Indian social reformer and freedom activist.

The ICG said that she is always remembered for her contribution towards Indian Independence movement for being the driving force behind the renaissance of Indian handicrafts and handlooms.

She is the first lady in India to stand in elections from Madras constituency that pioneered the path for the women in India.

According to the ministry, in 1974, she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Academy Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sangeet Natak Academy, India’s national Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

She was conferred with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan by government in 1955 and 1987, respectively. She is known as Hatkargha Maa for her works in handloom sector.

The ship has one RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) and one Gemini Boat each for swift boarding and Search & Rescue operations. The Ministry official said.

The ship will be based at Haldia under the administrative control of Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 8 (West Bengal) and operational control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East).

