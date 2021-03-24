The sixth offshore patrol vessel of Indian Coast Guard ‘Vajra’ was commissioned here by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday.

The ship is sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).

Present on the occasion were Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, Inspector General of Coast Guard S.Paramesh and J.D.Patil, Wholetime Director, L&T and others.

The 98 metre Vajra (Thunderbolt) is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery.

The ship will be equipped with 30mm and 12.7mm Guns with Fire Control System for enhancing its fighting efficiency, Coast Guard said.

The ship is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two rigid hull inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The vessel is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment for oil spill response at sea.

According to Coast Guard, Vajra is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Alex Thomas and will be based at Tuticorin.

With this ship, the Indian Coast Guard will have 157 Surface assets and 62 Aircraft in its inventory.

–IANS

