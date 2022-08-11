BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ICICI Bank market-cap hit Rs 6 lakh cr, stock rises record high

NewsWire
0
2

The market capitalisation of the ICICI Bank touched Rs 6 lakh crore mark in the afternoon trade due to which shares of the bank hit record high of Rs 865.55.

The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 859.70, which had hit on October 25, 2021. At 2.48 p.m., shares of the bank were trading at Rs 860.25, up 11.50 or 1.35 per cent from its previous close. In the last one month, the stock of private lender has gained more than 12 per cent.

Before ICICI Bank hitting Rs 6 lakh crore market-cap mark, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever have also hit this mark.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, the private lender had reported a 49.5 per cent on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 6,905 crore on the back of healthy loan growth.

The bank’s net interest income rose 20.1 per cent on-year to Rs 13,210 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.01 per cent during the quarter under review, higher than 3.89 per cent the same time a year ago but largely flat from 4 per cent a quarter ago.

Overall margin increased by 14 basis points on-year and 11 basis points on-quarter.

20220811-152006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Singapore-India ties can expand via greater people to people engagement’

    Sundaram AMC gets SEBI’s nod to acquire Principal India

    AGEL commissions 100 MW Gujarat Wind Power ahead of schedule

    Under new CEO, T-Hub announces expansion