BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ICICI Bank Q4FY22 net profit at Rs 7,019, up 59% YoY

NewsWire
0
0

Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its profit after tax during Q4FY22 at Rs 7,019 crore, up 59.4 per cent year-on-year from the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,605 crore in Q4, from Rs 10,431 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Besides, non-interest income, excluding treasury income, of the lender increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,608 crore in Q4, against Rs 4,137 crore in Q4FY21.

Net NPA ratio declined to 0.76 per cent sequentially as on March 31, 2022 from 0.85 per cent on December 31, 2021, the lender said in a statement.

20220423-220603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid resurgence, partial lockdown dent equities; bank stocks plunge (Roundup)

    Petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd consecutive day

    470L farmers benefited from wheat, rice procurement by FCI in 3...

    Europe approves SK hynix’s acquisition of Intel’s NAND biz