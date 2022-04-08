BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

ICICI Securities picks RIL, TCS, Axis Bank among preferred stocks

NewsWire
0
0

Brokerage house ICICI Securities, in its Weekly Market Outlook, has picked shares of large-cap companies such as Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC as preferred picks.

In the mid-cap space, Voltas, HAL, Bank of Baroda, Birla Soft, SRF, Graphite, Timken India, Lemon Tree, and TCI Express are the preferred stocks, the brokerage said.

Broader markets are expected to maintain momentum backed by strong improvement in breadth over past few weeks, it said.

Sectorally, the IT sector will be in focus amid earnings results expected to be released in coming weeks.

After sliding for three consecutive sessions, Indian equity indices settled high on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept policy rates unchanged, besides retaining an “accommodative” stance.

20220408-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Teleservices withdraws option of conversion of interest into equity

    Dr Reddy’s announces commercial launch of 2-DG

    Rs 1.06L Cr GST compensation shortfall released to states

    Apple to invest over $1.2B on 5G, future wireless tech