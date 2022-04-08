Brokerage house ICICI Securities, in its Weekly Market Outlook, has picked shares of large-cap companies such as Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC as preferred picks.

In the mid-cap space, Voltas, HAL, Bank of Baroda, Birla Soft, SRF, Graphite, Timken India, Lemon Tree, and TCI Express are the preferred stocks, the brokerage said.

Broader markets are expected to maintain momentum backed by strong improvement in breadth over past few weeks, it said.

Sectorally, the IT sector will be in focus amid earnings results expected to be released in coming weeks.

After sliding for three consecutive sessions, Indian equity indices settled high on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept policy rates unchanged, besides retaining an “accommodative” stance.

