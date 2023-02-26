WORLD

Iconic cuttlefish breeding site added to Australian heritage list

NewsWire
0
0

A cuttlefish breeding zone off the coast of South Australia (SA) has been added to Australia’s National Heritage List.

Each winter, thousands of giant cuttlefish migrate to the rocky shore near the town of Whyalla on the Eyre Peninsula to breed, creating a spectacular underwater light show, Xinhua reported.

Tanya Plibersek, Minister for the Environment and Water, announced on Saturday that the Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Zone will join iconic sites such as Bondi Beach and Uluru on the heritage list, granting it additional protection.

“The cuttlefish put on a spectacular show of colour, shape-shifting and cunning games, creating what is almost an underwater light show,” she said in a media release.

“The Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Zone adds outstanding heritage value to Australia’s precious coastal sanctuary zones and helps to develop an understanding of our unique natural history.”

The Australian giant cuttlefish is the world’s largest known cuttlefish species, growing up to one meter long and over 10 kg in weight.

Rocky reefs near Whyalla in the Spencer Gulf are the only known mass breeding ground for the species.

In May 2022, the SA government re-imposed a ban on fishing for giant cuttlefish in the gulf to protect the species.

20230226-095603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand to reopen border in 5 stages from Feb 27

    Clubhouse testing in-room gaming feature

    5 injured in Washington under-construction building collapse

    4 killed in B’desh ferry capsize