INDIA

Iconic heritage sites to host gala dinners for G20 delegates

NewsWire
0
0

Iconic archeological heritage sites of the country will host gala dinners and excursion for the delegates of G-20, an official said on Sunday.

The events will be held at some of the well-known ASI heritage sites from December to March as part of the G20 meetings to showcase the cultural heritage of the country to the G20 delegates.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth One Family One Future’, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams, and would offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

The first meeting of G20 was held in the first week of December at Udaipur where the G20 Sherpa met.

20221211-222004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cloudflare suffers 2nd outage in a week, rolls out fix

    92% of Indian youth believe that it is normal not to...

    Pakistan nearing disintegration, says exiled Sindhudesh leader Zafar Sahito

    Congress’ ‘formula’ for Punjab not acceptable to all