INDIALIFESTYLE

Iconic ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza’ proclaimed new State Song

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra government has accorded recognition to the iconic ballad “Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza” as its State Song, officials said here on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the number will be officially accorded the status on February 19, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza” (Hail, Hail Maharashtra) was written by the famed Marathi poet, late Raja Badhe (1912-1977).

A de facto official song rendered at many official and private events, ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra’ was sung and recorded originally by the renowned folk singer, the late Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable (1923-2015) who was famed as Shahir Sable.

Initially serving with the All India Radio in Mumbai, Badhe had made a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and is renowned for his translation of ‘Ghata Saptashti’ – a volume of poems compiled by Raja Hal Satvahana, the ancient ruler of the Satavahana dynasty of Maharashtra, around 2,300 years ago.

Badhe’s other songs include “Hastes Ashi Ka Mani” sung by Lata Mangeshkar, “Sujan Ho Parisa Ram Katha” (from the 1943 superhit Hindi film ‘Ram Rajya’), and “Chandane Shimpit Jashi” composed by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Hailing from Satara, Shahir Sable was an accomplished singer, musician, writer, performer on folk theatre who popularised old traditional fine arts forms and was honoured with a Padma Shri (1998) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1984), and many other honours.

20230131-201004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RPF man saves life of woman passenger at Bhubaneswar railway station

    KLF Bhava Samvad completes 400 sessions

    RLD seeks removal of BJP ex-MLA Saini’s name from voters’ list

    HC grants bail to 2 in murder case during Delhi riots