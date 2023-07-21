INDIA

Iconic Rajghat Samadhi of Bapu restored after Yamuna floods, says LG Saxena

NewsWire
0
0

Almost seven days after iconic Rajghat, memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was submerged in water due to Yamuna floods, the Lt Governor V.K Saxena said that sincere efforts of all the agencies have resulted in restoration of the Rajghat Samadhi area.

In a tweet, Saxena, who visited the Rajghat memorial earlier in the day, said, “Sincere and consistent efforts since July 15, by all stakeholder agencies have resulted in restoration of the Rajghat Samadhi area and its approach.”

“The stagnant flood water has been substantially drained out and restoration of pavements and landscaping is underway,” the LG said.

The iconic Rajghat Samadhi was submerged in seven to eight feet water after floodwaters of Yamuna entered into several parts of the city including the Samadhi.

Yamuna had shattered 45 year old record of flowing at 207.49 meter as it recorded 208.66 meter this year.

The rise in water level had led to flood like situation in several low lying areas of Delhi as water also entered in some of the high profile areas including Civil Lines Area in North Delhi. Even one of the busiest traffic stretches of ITO was also flooded due to rise in water levels.

Even the Kashmere Gate area behind the iconic Mughal era Red Fort road was also submerged in water due to flood.

The water of Yamuna River has started receding in last few days.

2023072142882

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop offers strong built & performance

    Bhendi Bazaar’s women and their stories of change!

    Europe swept by extreme heatwave

    UGC approaches SC against appointment of Pinarayi Vijayan’s secretary’s wife