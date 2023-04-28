INDIALIFESTYLE

Iconic Taj clocks a century

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, April 28 (IANSlife) Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announces the addition of the 100th hotel to its portfolio of the iconic brand, Taj in Cochin. Established in 1903, the Taj with its world-renowned landmarks from modern business hotels, and idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each offering an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

It has been ranked as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand and India’s Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022.

Speaking on the milestone occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said, “This is a momentous occasion as Taj’s portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations. This growth is a testament to the unwavering trust our stakeholders have consistently placed in us. I would like to thank all our owners, partners, guests, and employees who have supported us in this journey.”

He added, “With the signing of our second Taj hotel in the city, we look forward to offering yet another address in the port city of Cochin. We are delighted to partner with Cochin International Airport.”

The 211 key hotel is strategically located a short distance from the airport. It will offer an all-day dinner, a bar, a lounge, and an open-air specialty restaurant. It will feature banqueting spaces and meeting rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, and a gymnasium.

A major hub for commerce in southern India, Kochi is also well-renowned for its rich cultural heritage. It is one of the most visited tourist destinations in India with its picturesque beaches on the southwest coast of Kerala.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230428-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Selection depends on performances, those who have done well are in...

    Government unveils framework to prevent fake reviews of products

    Maha Covid deaths again in four digits, toll jumps over 90K

    Nadda, Shah discuss K’taka situation with Arun Singh