New Delhi, April 28 (IANSlife) Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announces the addition of the 100th hotel to its portfolio of the iconic brand, Taj in Cochin. Established in 1903, the Taj with its world-renowned landmarks from modern business hotels, and idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each offering an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

It has been ranked as the World’s Strongest Hotel Brand and India’s Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022.

Speaking on the milestone occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said, “This is a momentous occasion as Taj’s portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations. This growth is a testament to the unwavering trust our stakeholders have consistently placed in us. I would like to thank all our owners, partners, guests, and employees who have supported us in this journey.”

He added, “With the signing of our second Taj hotel in the city, we look forward to offering yet another address in the port city of Cochin. We are delighted to partner with Cochin International Airport.”

The 211 key hotel is strategically located a short distance from the airport. It will offer an all-day dinner, a bar, a lounge, and an open-air specialty restaurant. It will feature banqueting spaces and meeting rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, and a gymnasium.

A major hub for commerce in southern India, Kochi is also well-renowned for its rich cultural heritage. It is one of the most visited tourist destinations in India with its picturesque beaches on the southwest coast of Kerala.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230428-122802