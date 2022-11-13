SOUTH ASIAWORLD

ICT affairs adviser to B’desh PM appears before court

NewsWire
0
0

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT affairs adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday, appeared before a Dhaka court to testify on how a “plot was hatched to kidnap and kill him”.

In his testimony submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur, Joy sought exemplary punishment to five “fugitive” accused who had “plotted to abduct and kill him”, Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu told IANS.

Arrest warrants were earlier sent to addresses of all the five accused.

On August 3, 2015, the Detective Branch of the police filed the case with Paltan Police Station in connection with the “plot to kill Joy after abduction”. The court recorded the depositions of 10, out of 15, witnesses.

On February 19, 2018, police submitted charge sheet against five accused – Shafik Rehman; Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of Bangla daily Amar Desh; Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas); and his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar; and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, an expat businessman living in the US, for their involvement in plotting to kidnap and kill Joy.

Earlier, the same court recorded statements of nine prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

Due to security reasons, only four advocates, including the Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor, were allowed to stay inside the courtroom during the trial proceeding on Sunday.

20221114-025603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US to press Taliban to stop military offensive

    Imran Khan warns Pakistan could turn into Sri Lanka if vote...

    Pak’s ruling PTI weaponised ‘fake news’ to clamp down on criticism

    Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers to resign if new govt formed:...