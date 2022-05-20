Discovery+ and ID have announced a docuseries tentatively titled ‘House of Hammer’, a true-crime series which will supposedly follow the alleged crimes of Armie Hammer as well as his family.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the series will explore the disreputable past of all five generations of the Hammer family. Their source of information for the series stems from a “trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members about a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild,” as per a press release from the network.

The Discovery+ and ID release states: “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.”

Armie Hammer comes from a lone lineage of wealth in his family. His family has always seemed to court controversy though, as his father, Julian Hammer has had allegations of murder and sexual abuse levelled against him.

Armie himself has been accused of manipulation, emotional abuse as well as physical violence against women causing him to lose out on several big acting projects. According to attorney Gloria Allred, last year, the actor was accused of rape along with “other acts of violence.”

The woman who accused him identified herself only as Effie was quoted as saying, “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

She also added that she was abused “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during her four-year relationship with him. Hammer is said to have denied all allegations via his attorney.

As per the report, Hammer’s misconduct first made news when allegations made the rounds on social media that the actor sent disturbing messages to several women via Instagram who claimed that they had had sexual relationships with him.

Hammer, of course, denied all allegations and called them, “bullshit”, and said these are “vicious and spurious online attacks.” But the consequence of the allegations was that he was replaced in quite a few projects including, ‘Shotgun Wedding, a play, ‘The Minutes’ and series, ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’ and ‘The Offer’.