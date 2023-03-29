Former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique said on Wednesday that one of his ambitions is to coach in the Premier League.

The man, who stepped down as Spain boss after a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, said he would be open to a new adventure, reports Xinhua.

“I’d really like to coach in England. I am a big fan of the Premier League, which is really interesting,” Enrique said.

He also said he wouldn’t rule out coaching another national team.

“I haven’t had any offer yet, but I have heard of interest from some national teams. I’m not going to give any name, but I don’t rule out coaching a national team,” continued Enrique, who nevertheless said that the national team was not Brazil.

“I don’t think that I fit the profile of coach for a team like Brazil. Nobody from Brazil has called me. I love quality players, but I don’t know if I would be the best kind of coach for a team of that level,” he explained.

Speaking the day after his replacement, Luis de la Fuente suffered a 2-0 defeat in Scotland, Enrique said he had felt “loved” by the majority of Spain fans.

“I feel very proud of my time as national team coach. I made a lot of mistakes, but that’s normal and I’m not really interested in debates over whether ‘Plan A’ or ‘Plan B’ is better between people who don’t have all of the information.”

“When you are the coach, you have all of the information, a lot more than journalists or fans, and you have to take your decisions based on that and then accept the results,” he commented.

