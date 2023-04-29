BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IDBI Bank logs Rs 3,645 cr PAT, dividend Re 1 per share

NewsWire
0
0

IDBI Bank on Saturday said that it had closed FY23 with a net profit of about Rs 3,645 crore and the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

In a regulatory filing, the IDBI Bank also said its Board has granted approval for divestment of an additional stake of 0.01 per cent of the paid up share capital of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL). With this the total divestment of Bank’s stake up to 11.11 per cent of NSDL’s paid-up share capital.

Last fiscal IDBI Bank had earned a total income of about Rs 24,941.76 crore (FY22 Rs 22,981.80 crore) and a net profit of about Rs 3,645 crore (Rs 2,439.27 crore).

During the period under review, the provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies (Net) (Including write offs) was Rs 3,497.86 crore (Rs 3,886.54 crore).

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as on 31.3.20233 stood at about Rs 10,969.29 crore (as on 31.3.2022 Rs 34,114.83 crore) and net NPA at about Rs 1,494.74 crore (Rs 1,863.51 crore).

20230429-175403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IFC loan to increase Bajaj Finance’s lending to women led MSMEs

    Mukesh Ambani plans takeover bid for UK high street chain Boots

    Sports Illustrated lays off 17 employees, including top editors

    Adani Green raises $288 mn construction facility, increases construction revolver pool...